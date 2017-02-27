Missouri man gets three years for Schnucks bank robberies

A St. Louis man was sentenced Friday to 3 years in federal prison for robbing two U.S. Bank branches at Schnucks grocery stores.

Brendon M. Collier, 39, was sentenced on two counts of bank robbery to concurrent 3-year sentences, U.S. Attorney Donald S. Boyce said in a press release Monday. The two sentences will run consecutively to an 8-year sentence he is serving in Missouri for a bank robbery. He was also sentenced to a 3-year term of supervised release on each count, also to run concurrently. Finally, Collier was ordered to pay a $200 special assessment. Collier has been held without bond since his arraignment on July 16, 2015.

Collier, aided and abetted by Marc G. Miller, on Jan. 28, 2015, went to a U.S. Bank branch inside of a Schnuck’s grocery store in Edwardsville. Collier entered the bank and approached the teller, claiming that he needed to make a withdrawal. Collier handed the teller a note written on the back of a used envelope that demanded loose bills that were $20s or over, and said “no alarm.”

The pair on Feb. 10, 2015, went to a second U.S. Bank branch inside of a Schnuck’s grocery store, this time in Fairview Heights. During the second robbery, Collier again told a teller that he needed to make a withdrawal. Collier handed the teller a note written on a deposit slip hidden under an envelope that said something to the effect of “give me all the money out your top drawer, tens and up, do it quick and no one gets hurt.”

Collier was apprehended after the pair robbed a third U.S. Bank branch inside of a Schnuck’s grocery store in St. Peters, Mo. Collier confessed to the St. Peters robbery as well as the two bank robberies in Illinois, claiming that the robberies were motivated by his need to buy heroin, hotel rooms and food. Collier also admitted using Miller's car to commit the robberies.

Miller was sentenced Feb. 16 to two concurrent 33-month sentences on two counts of bank robbery, according to court records. His sentence includes 3 years of supervised release.

The case was investigated by the Edwardsville Police Department, the Fairview Heights Police Department, the Illinois State Police Metro-East Forensic Laboratory, the St. Peters, Mo., Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case was assigned to Assistant U.S. Attorney Angela Scott.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter