Alton murder suspect still on the loose

An Alton man was charged Monday in the shooting death of a 34-year-old Alton man.

According to a Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis press release, Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Gibbons charged Cameron D. Matlock, 25, of the 1200 block of Pearl Street, in Madison County Circuit Court with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of armed robbery, and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

The Major Case Squad was activated at the request of the Alton Police Department to investigate the shooting death of Derrance Taylor.

Officers responded to the sound of gunshots at approximately 4:13 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers located Taylor lying in the road in the 900 block of Union Street. Taylor sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Matlock remains at large and the Major Case Squad is seeking the assistance of those within the community in locating him. Police encourage those who may recognize Matlock not to approach or contact him, but instead contact police immediately. Matlock should be considered armed and dangerous. His bond has been set at $1 million.

Anyone with information relating to this incident or anyone who knows the whereabouts of Matlock is encouraged to contact the Alton Police Department or the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. If someone is interested in a reward, or if they would like to remain anonymous, they can contact the St. Louis Regional Crimestoppers.

Numbers to call are:

Alton Police Department: (618) 463-3505

Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis: (618) 463-3505, ext. 645

St. Louis Regional Crimestoppers: (866) 371-8477

