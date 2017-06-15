Neighborhood tips lead to meth raid in Alton

ALTON — Shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday, an Alton residence in the 1600 block of Annex Street was the subject of a raid by law enforcement, with several adults taken into custody.

Officers from the Alton Police Department, along with others from the multi-agency Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System, took action upon executing a drug-related search warrant.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker and 5th Ward Alderman Charles Brake were also present on the scene, observing the raid as it was carried out.

“The search warrant was the result of teamwork between the police department and the community,” Police Chief Jason “Jake” Simmons said. “Tips and information from neighborhood complaints, and other complaints through city problem-solving meetings helped the police rid another drug house from our community.”

At least seven adults, men and women, were removed from the house. Another man was removed from the house on a stretcher and transported to a local hospital. A mother and several small children were also present, but left the scene with a family member.

As a result of the methamphetamine-focused investigation, charges were authorized Thursday afternoon by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office against three suspects.

Kevin L. Postalwait, 55, of the 1600 block of Annex Street, was charged with 3 counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony punishable by 3-7 years in prison; and 1 count of unlawful possession with intent to deliver cannabis, a Class 3 felony punishable by 2-5 years in prison. Circuit Judge Richard Tognarelli set bail at $250,000.

Joseph A. Garcia, 49, of the 1600 block of Annex Street, was charged with unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, a Class 2 felony; and Tranne N. Britton, 50, of the 1400 block of Eighth Street, Cottage Hills, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony. The judge set Garcia’s bail at $75,000 and Britton’s bail at $30,000.

Simmons offered words of advice to residents.

“When you observe suspicious activity in your neighborhood, please contact the police and/or your alderman or alderwoman,” he said. “Problems are often solved when the police or city officials are provided information by the residents of our community.”

