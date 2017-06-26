O’Fallon resident sentenced to 2 years for possessing child pornography

An O’Fallon man was sentenced Friday in federal court to 2 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Donald S. Boyce said in a press release.

Christopher Edward Pendegraft, 57, also was sentenced to 5 years of supervised release, a $375 fine, restitution of $2,000, and $5,100 in special assessments. Pendegraft will also have to register as a sex offender.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information, visit www.usdoj.gov/psc. For more information about internet safety education, visit www.usdoj.gov/psc and click on the resources tab.

The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura V. Reppert.

