One injured in Alton shooting

ALTON — Police are investigating two shots-fired incidents Wednesday night in Alton, including a shooting that injured one victim.

The Alton Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the 1800 block of Central Avenue at approximately 9:28 p.m.

While responding to this call, patrol officers located a black male victim in the 1300 block of Central Avenue. Initial investigation revealed this victim suffered from an upper-body gunshot wound. The victim was treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital. The gunshot wound is believed to be non-life-threatening.

Further investigation revealed there was a separate, possibly related, shooting that occurred in the drive-through area of A-Town Spot, 1813 Central Ave., minutes prior to the incident in the 1300 block of Central Avenue. Damage was reported, but there were no injuries in the initial shooting.

The Alton Police Department Investigation Bureau was activated and is pursuing leads associated with these shootings. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to these shootings is encouraged to call the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505.

