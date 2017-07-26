Police: 17-month-old had meth, fentanyl in system

A Granite City woman was charged Tuesday in Madison County Circuit Court with felony charges of aggravated battery to a child, aggravated battery, reckless conduct and a misdemeanor charge of endangering the life or health of a child.

At approximately 7:50 p.m. Monday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office dispatched Alton Memorial Ambulance Service and Mitchell Fire Department to a call of an unresponsive child in the 100 block of Troeckler Lane, Granite City. The 17-month-old child was subsequently identified as the biological son of Billie Jean Cottle, 25, who lives at the address. The child was unresponsive, displaying signs and symptoms of a narcotic overdose, and was rushed by ambulance to a regional hospital.

Medical personnel on the scene notified the sheriff’s office of their belief that the child was suffering from a narcotic-related overdose. Deputies and investigators from the sheriff’s office immediately responded to the scene and initiated a criminal investigation.

Billie J. Cottle was actively wanted for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, out of St. Louis County, at the time of the call, and was subsequently taken into custody on that warrant. The investigation resulted in the seizure of suspected drug paraphernalia and revealed the child was under the care and control of Cottle at the time of the event.

Toxicological examination revealed the child had methamphetamine and fentanyl in his system. The child has been medically cleared and will be released from the hospital later today. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is actively involved in the investigation and coordinating placement of the child.

The warrant and criminal information was issued by Associate Judge Neil Schroeder, who set Cottle’s bond at $250,000. Cottle remains in the custody of the Madison County Jail on the charges issued in this matter.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter