Police agencies team up to apprehend Wood River suspect

GRANITE CITY — A Wood River man is facing two felony charges in a Granite City incident.

According to a Granite City Police Department release, on Sunday evening hours police responded to the 1300 block of Edwardsville Road in reference to a report of aggravated discharge of a firearm. Police conducted a thorough investigation concerning this incident and were able to determine the suspect as Michael A. Johnson, 27, of the 400 block of North Sixth Street, Wood River.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Johnson with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony; and one count of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 3 felony.

Police arrested Johnson on Thursday in the 400 block of North Sixth Street in Wood River with the assistance of the Wood River Police Department and members of the ILEAS (Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System) Region 8 Special Response Team.

Circuit Judge Kyle Napp set Johnson’s bail at $150,000. Johnson remains in custody at the Granite City Police Department pending the posting of bail or extradition to the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville.

