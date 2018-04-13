Police arrest domestic violence suspect after search of woods

SOUTH ROXANA — A man accused of battering his girlfriend and 1-year-old child was arrested after a search Wednesday morning involving four police departments.

According to a press release from South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles, at 8:02 a.m. Wednesday the South Roxana Police Department responded to the Connor Place Apartment for a domestic battery.

The suspect, Darryl Mason, 31, who lives in the apartment with his girlfriend and their 1-year-old child, fled the scene in a vehicle prior to the police arriving.

Mason abandoned the vehicle at the intersection of Broadway and Illinois 111 and fled into the woods.

According to the victim, Mason battered her and the child before fleeing from the residence. Both the mother and child showed signs of being battered.

The South Roxana Police Department was assisted by officers from the Wood River, Roxana, and Hartford police departments.

After an extensive search of the woods, Mason was observed running out of the Broadway Place Apartments. A short foot pursuit ended with Mason being taken into custody.

Mason was arrested and lodged at the Madison County Jail until a review by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Mason is charged with one count of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony punishable by 2-5 years in prison; and one count of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of two years in prison. Bail was set at $40,000.

The police department interviewed neighbors in the apartment complex. Multiple people heard the disturbance but failed to notify law enforcement because they did not want to get involved, Coles said.

“I cannot stress the importance of contacting 911 when you hear a disturbance,” he said. “This resulted in a mother and her child allegedly being hurt and could have ended a lot worse. If you hear someone in trouble and feel you do not want to get involved, you can still dial 911 and tell the dispatcher you wish to remain anonymous.

“If people could understand the seriousness of domestic violence, I would hope more would choose to intervene,” he said.

According to Coles, an average of 20 people per minute are physically abused by their partner in the United States. One in three women and one in four men have been victims of domestic violence. Police respond to 20,000 calls of domestic violence each day, and if a gun is involved in a domestic situation the risk of a homicide is increased by 500 percent.

