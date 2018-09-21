Police arrest fifth suspect in Alton homicide

Jackson

First degree murder suspect, Jordan T. Jackson, 20 of St. Louis, was arrested Wednesday by members of the U.S. Marshals Service, St. Louis County Police Department, and Alton Police Department. The arrest occurred in the area of West Florissant and Chambers Road in St. Louis County.

Jackson was arrested on the active warrant earlier issued by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office for his involvement in the Aug. 26 shooting death of Keron W. Hickman, 23, of Alton. Two other individuals were shot during the incident but survived. The shooting occurred in the 100 block of West 19th Street in Alton.

Alton police and deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Aug. 26 shooting scene with the subsequent investigation being conducted by investigators with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis and Alton Police Department with assistance also being provided by the St. Louis County Police Department, US Marshals Service, and Madison County Coroner’s Office.

Four other suspects were previously arrested on charges stemming from the shooting. They are identified as follows:

-Markell Taylor, 18, of St. Louis, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, Class M felonies; two counts of attempted first degree murder, both Class X felonies; two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, both Class X felonies; and one count of aggravated unlawful use of weapons, a Class 4 felony

-Kiondo Jones, 19, of St. Louis, was charged with one count of aggravated unlawful use of weapons, a Class 4 felony

-Daelin Hampton, 19, of St. Louis, was charged with one count of aggravated unlawful use of weapons, a Class 4 felony

-Bryanna Kingcade, 19, of St. Louis, was charged with one count of aggravated unlawful use of weapons, a Class 4 felony.

Jackson remains in custody at the St. Louis County Jail awaiting extradition to Illinois.

All charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

