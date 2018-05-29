Police arrest suspect in cemetery vandalism

GLEN CARBON | Officers and investigators of the Glen Carbon Police Department, working in close coordination with officers and investigators of the Edwardsville Police Department, on Saturday arrested Timothy V. McLean, 34, of the 200 block of Matterhorn in Glen Carbon, for vandalizing and desecrating hundreds of graves on the property of Sunset Hills Memorial Estates, 50 Fountain Drive in Glen Carbon. McLean has also been charged with damaging homes and automobiles in the Sunset Hills Estates subdivision in Edwardsville. Crime scene personnel from the Illinois State Police also assisted with the investigation.

McLean painted swastikas, a symbol of Nazi Germany, on houses, vehicles, churches and approximately 200 graves in the cemetery, court documents state.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office on Tuesday charged McLean in the Glen Carbon case with three counts of hate crime (all Class 2 felonies), three counts of institutional vandalism (all Class 2 felonies), one count of violation of the Cemetery Protection Act (a Class 2 felony), and an additional count of criminal damage to property over $500 (a Class 4 felony). In regard to the Edwardsville incidents, the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged McLean with one count of hate crime (a class 2 felony) and 13 additional counts of criminal damage to property over $500 (all Class 4 felonies).

Associate Judge Neil Schroeder set McLean’s bond at $100,000 in regard to all Glen Carbon incidents, and a separate bond at $100,000 in regard to all Edwardsville incidents. McLean is in custody at the Madison County Jail. He is to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

“We would like to thank the citizens who worked with law enforcement authorities to bring this case to a swift resolution,” a Glen Carbon Police Department press release states.