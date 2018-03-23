Police departments team up for drug investigation

A collaborative effort between two police departments has resulted in one man charged with two drug felonies and another person being detained.

According to a press release from Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells, at approximately 8:30 a.m. Friday, officers from the Wood River Police Department and the East Alton Police Department executed a search warrant at 331 Bowman in East Alton.

The search warrant was issued in reference to an investigation that started March 15 in Wood River. Investigators from the Wood River Police Department Drug Unit were able to obtain felony warrants for unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school against Jonathan C. Metz, 34, of East Alton.

Metz was taken into custody without incident. The East Alton Police Department will continue the investigation with any findings from the search warrant.

Metz was taken to the Wood River Police Department, where he was held on the felony warrants. Bond was issued at $75,000 by Judge Richard Tognarelli.

The Wood River Police Department then executed a search warrant, at approximately 10 a.m., at 415 Penning Avenue in Wood River. As a result of the search warrant, one male was taken into custody and is being held as a part of the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

“This investigation is a perfect example of police departments communicating and exchanging information about criminal activity occurring in different ZIP codes,” Wells said. “Chief (Darren) Carlton, and the officers from the East Alton Police Department, have an excellent relationship with the Wood River Police Department, and the pursuit of criminal activity will continue between the two municipalities.”

