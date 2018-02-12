Police identify victim of fatal shooting

A 45-year-old St. Louis man was the victim of an apparent homicide in the Glen Carbon area, investigators said Monday.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis identified the victim in the ongoing investigation as Tyrone A. Grady of the 10000 block of Melvich.

Police ask for anyone to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 692-4433 or the tip line at (618) 296-3000.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 8:13 p.m. Sunday to Chaparral Lane in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies found Grady lying in the street with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

Sheriff John D. Lakin requested the assistance of the Major Case Squad to investigate the apparent homicide. More than 20 investigators are working on the case.