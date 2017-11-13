Police investigate attempted armed robbery in Godfrey

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a violent attempted armed robbery in Godfrey.

According to a Sheriff’s Department press release, a couple returning home from Hollywood Casino in St. Louis was confronted at gunpoint by masked men at approximately 2:30 a.m. Monday. The victims told deputies they spent the evening with friends at the casino and were returning home when the incident took place. The suspects, who were in a white, older four-door vehicle, reportedly cut the victims off as they turned onto Union School Road from Humbert Road. Two black men armed with firearms, wearing hoodies and partial facemasks, exited their vehicle, approached the victims and demanded money.

One suspect struck the victims’ driver-side door window with a firearm, shattering the glass. The suspects pulled both victims from the vehicle, striking one victim in the head with a firearm. Although the victims didn’t report shots being fired during the event, deputies found evidence at the scene that shows at least one round was fired into the victims’ vehicle during the attempted armed robbery. The suspects continued to demand money from the victims and began searching the interior of their vehicle, giving the victims time to flee the scene on foot. The suspects ultimately got back in their vehicle, fleeing southbound on Humbert Road into Alton.

The victim who was struck by the firearm suffered minor injuries but declined medical attention at the scene. Police say they do not know if the victims were followed from the casino or chosen at random by the suspects as the victims were returning home.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook message or at one of the following numbers:

(618) 692-4433 (dispatch center)

(618) 296-3000 (anonymous tip line)

