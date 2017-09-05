Edwardsville man dies in Glen Carbon area shooting

× Expand police

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn on Tuesday identified the victim of a fatal weekend shooting as Steven W. Flack, 43, of Edwardsville.

In a press release, Madison County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Investigations Capt. T. Mike Dixon said at approximately 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Glen Carbon and Maryville police departments responded to a call of shots fired at a residence in the 100 block of Hillcrest Drive. The responding officers met with multiple people at the home and located Flack in the back yard. He had multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to the emergency department at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, where he was pronounced deceased at 8 p.m.

An autopsy Monday morning revealed Flack died of gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen. Routine toxicology testing for the presence of alcohol or drugs was still pending Tuesday morning.

Officers detained one subject at the scene who reportedly fired the gun that resulted in Flack’s injuries.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating this incident and has taken the shooter into custody in connection with the investigation. The shooter is in custody at the Madison County Jail.

Funeral arrangements for Flack are pending.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter