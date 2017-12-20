Police investigate Godfrey bank robbery

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a bank robbery at Reliance Bank, 2810 Godfrey Road in Godfrey.

The single black male suspect entered the bank on foot, shortly after 10 a.m., and approached a teller. The man requested currency and implied that he had a weapon. He fled the building on foot with an undisclosed amount of currency.

Investigators and deputies are conducting an investigation and searching for the suspect, who remains at large.

If you know this subject or have information related to the robbery, contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at one of the following numbers:

(618) 692-4433: Dispatch Center

(618) 296-3000: Anonymous Tip Line

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter