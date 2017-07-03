Police investigate Godfrey carjacking

EDWARDSVILLE — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about three suspects who took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 79-year-old woman as she pulled into her garage in Godfrey.

According to information posted Monday on the sheriff’s department’s Facebook page, deputies responded at approximately 9:02 p.m. June 29 to the 300 block of Canary Lane for a report of an aggravated vehicular hijacking. The woman told deputies she was approached by three assailants as she pulled her vehicle into her garage. A firearm was displayed and the victim was ordered out of her car. She complied and the three assailants entered the car and fled. The victim was uninjured.

The victim’s vehicle is described as a burgundy 2006 Chevrolet four-door Impala with Illinois registration MEOW5. The vehicle was last seen traveling on Nightingale in Godfrey immediately after the incident.

The carjackers were described as three black men. Anyone with information about this incident, the suspects involved, or the location of the victim’s vehicle is encouraged to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 692-4433 (dispatch), (618) 692-0871 (investigations), or (618) 296-3000 (anonymous tip line).

