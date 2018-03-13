Police investigate Granite City carjacking

GRANITE CITY — The Granite City Police Department is investigating an aggravated vehicular hijacking that occurred at 379 West Pontoon Road on the parking lot of a local business, police said Tuesday.

During the incident, two black males approached a female and ordered her at gunpoint to turn over the keys to her vehicle. The suspects took the victim’s vehicle, a blue-colored 2017 Ford F-150 bearing Missouri registration 2UW567, and fled the scene in it, along with the vehicle in which they initially approached her, a black-colored Ford four door hatchback sport-utility vehicle.

Police ask anyone who has information to contact the Granite City Police Department at (618) 877-6111.

