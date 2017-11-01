Police investigate Halloween night armed robbery

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance to find the suspect in an armed robbery and vehicle theft in Godfrey on Tuesday night.

According to a release from Capt. T. Mike Dixon, at approximately 10:10 p.m. Oct. 31, a black man armed with a handgun robbed the Dollar General Store at 2900 W. Delmar Ave. in Godfrey. The suspect is described as approximately 6 foot tall, thin build, wearing black clothing, with a hoodie and distinctive black-and-white tennis shoes. He is believed to be in his mid- to late 20s but could be in his early 30s. He had a goatee-type mustache and beard at the time of the robbery and was wearing black gloves.

The sheriff’s office also took a report of a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning in the 3700 block of West Delmar. The vehicle was stolen some time after 10:30 p.m., the victim told police. The stolen vehicle may be associated with the robbery, but at this point that isn’t confirmed. The stolen vehicle is described as a gray 2015 Jeep Patriot with Illinois registration Y862561.

Anyone having information as to the possible identify of the suspect or location of the stolen vehicle is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook message or preferably through the following contact numbers:

(618) 692-4433: Dispatch Center

(618) 296-3000: Anonymous Tip Line

