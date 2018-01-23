Police looking for Alton fugitive

SOUTH ROXANA — Police are looking for an Alton man after he was arrested during a traffic stop and police found a knife in his vehicle.

In a press release, Police Chief Bob Coles said at 12:17 a.m. Jan. 6, South Roxana police stopped a vehicle for speeding on Madison Avenue. The driver, Aiden M. Webb, 19, of the 3500 block of Coronado Drive, did not have a valid driver’s license. The officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed drug paraphernalia, suspected cannabis and a 15-inch knife.

The officer conducted a court records check through the Madison County Circuit Clerk’s Office and found Webb had a guilty conviction of a felony burglary case on March 24, 2017. He was sentenced to 18 months probation, according to court records.

Webb was placed under arrest for the traffic, narcotic, and weapons offenses. The case was presented to the Madison County States Attorney’s Office on Tuesday and a warrant for unlawful possession of weapons by a felon was issued for his arrest with a $45,000 bond.

Webb is not in custody; there is an active warrant for his arrest.

