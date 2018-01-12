Reward offered for information about serial bank robber

× Surveillance video from Edwardsville robbery

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Alton, Wood River, East Alton, and Edwardsville police departments, are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in a series of bank Metro East robberies.

The suspect in each of the robberies is of the same general build and description which is as follows:

Black male

Mid 20s to mid 30s

Small, thin build

5 foot 4 inches to 5 foot 8 inches tall

150 to 180 pounds

Goatee-style facial hair

The suspect has been linked back to a possible vehicle in three of the robberies. Individuals having information related to any of the robberies are asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at one of the following numbers:

(618) 692-4433 (dispatch center)

(618) 296-3000 (anonymous tip line)

If you have information related to any of the robberies and you’re interested in a reward, Crimestoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the felony arrest of the suspect, if the tip is called in to Crimestoppers.

The following is a brief summary of each robbery as well as a photograph of the suspect, as captured by the bank’s surveillance system during the robbery.

Nov. 29, 2017, at approximately 2:46 p.m.

US Bank, 1520 Washington Ave., Alton

Possible suspect vehicle was described as a dark 2005 to 2010 Chrysler 300, with a mesh grill and aftermarket chrome wheels.

Dec. 20, 2017, at approximately 10:14 a.m.

Reliance Bank, 2810 Godfrey Road, Godfrey

Dec. 22, 2017, at approximately 9:55 a.m.

Regions Bank, 347 W. Main St., East Alton

Possible suspect vehicle: dirty brown Chrysler 300, dark-tinted windows with possible Missouri registration.

Jan. 2 at approximately 9:19 a.m.

U.S. Bank, 1301 E. Edwardsville Road, Wood River

Suspect was wearing a yellow surgical-type mask in this incident.

Possible suspect vehicle described as a red 1999 to 2005 Volkswagen Jetta having dark-tinted windows with a possible Illinois temporary registration. Vehicle has a distinctive red front grille.

Jan. 10, at approximately 11:38 a.m.

1st Mid America Credit Union, 1702 Troy Road, Edwardsville

Suspect was wearing a blue sling, with his hand wrapped in a bandage or cast