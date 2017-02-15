Police looking for shooting suspect

ALTON — Alton Police Department investigators are seeking the public’s assistance finding the suspect in a Feb. 10 shooting on Fountain Street.

Eric L. Henley, 44, of the 800 block of Fountain Street, Alton, was charged Feb. 14 with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony, for shooting a man in the leg Feb. 10 on Fountain Street. He was charged with one count of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon for possessing a firearm after being convicted of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance on Jan. 15, 1999. Circuit Judge Richard Tognarelli set Henley’s bond at $500,000.

In an email, Chief of Detectives Lt. Jarrett Ford said police consider Henley to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505, ext. 634, or 911 in an emergency.

