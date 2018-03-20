Police looking for South Roxana felony suspects

SOUTH ROXANA – Two felony suspects in unrelated South Roxana cases were not in police custody as of Tuesday evening, according to a police department press release.

The South Roxana Police Department obtained a felony warrant Tuesday on Casey Renard, 39, of Caseyville.

South Roxana police received a complaint Feb. 7 of aggravated home repair fraud involving a senior citizen and Renard.

The 82-year-old citizen allegedly entered into a contract with Renard to trim trees for the resident. Renard allegedly used the company name of All-Pro Paving out of Collinsville.

The senior provided Renard with $250 cash as a down payment. Renard took the money and never returned to perform the work.

Police ask anyone else who has experienced a similar situation involving Renard to contact their local police department to inform them of the problem.

The Madison County State's Attorney's Office issued felony warrant aggravated home repair fraud with a bond set at $60,000. Renard was not in custody Tuesday night.

Another warrant was obtained on Shawn Courto, 33, of Edwardsville for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with bail set at $20,000.

At approximately 6:35 a.m. Feb. 7, the South Roxana Police Department responded to a residence in the 400 block of Southard Avenue. The residents complained about Courto being on drugs and disorderly inside the residence.

Courto is on parole with an active warrant for his arrest for possession of a controlled substance by St. Louis County.

A search of Courto’s bedroom revealed narcotics and drug paraphernalia which later tested to be heroin. Courto was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

At the police department, when an officer discovered that neither parole or St. Louis County would serve the active warrant on Courto in South Roxana, he was released pending lab analysis.

After lab analysis returned, a warrant was issued by the Madison County State's Attorney’s Office for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with bail set at $20,000.

Courto was not in custody Tuesday and his location was unknown.