Police looking for vehicle thief

WOOD RIVER — Police are seeking information about a man who is accused of stealing running vehicles.

In a press release, Wood River Deputy Chief Dan Bunt said at 5:25 p.m. Jan. 10, the Wood River Police Department received a report of a vehicle stolen from a driveway in the 500 block of 13th Street. The vehicle was left running and unlocked for a short period.

Alton police located the vehicle at 2 p.m. Jan. 11 on the Shop ‘n Save lot. Aaron S. Kelly, 24, of the 200 block of Main Street in Kane, was charged with offenses related to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony.

At 4:54 p.m. Sunday, a vehicle left running and unlocked at Petro Mart, 980 E. Ferguson was stolen. The suspect in this theft was identified as the same person in the prior theft. Kelley was charged Wednesday with offenses related to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony.

Bond was set at $73,000. Kelley is not in custody; anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call (618) 251-3114.

The vehicle from the second theft has not been recovered. It is described as a white 2001 Ford Expedition with Illinois license Z530475.

