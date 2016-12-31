Police: Man lured to robbery in Hartford via classified ad

HARTFORD – Police on Wednesday arrested two suspects in an armed robbery and were seeking information on a third suspect in the incident.

According to a Hartford Police Department news release, at approximately 4:30 a.m. Dec. 22, the police department was contacted by a man who reported to officers he was robbed at gunpoint. The investigation revealed the victim made arrangements to meet with a female via Backpage, a classified advertising website, for the purpose of female companionship. The meeting was to occur at a residence in South Roxana, but the victim became lost and pulled off Illinois 111 onto a side road. The victim phoned the female to report being lost. He was soon contacted at his driver’s-side window by the female and a black male armed with a handgun. The black male robbed the victim of money and personal belongings. A white male was observed on the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle pointing a handgun at the victim during the robbery. All three suspects fled the location in a vehicle.

Investigators were able to positively identify the black male suspect as Antquello C. Young, 25, and the female as Sierra A. Holman, 22. Arrest warrants for Young and Holman were issued Dec. 23 charging them both with armed robbery. At approximately 8 a.m. Wednesday, Young and Holman were taken into custody without incident at their residence in the 100 block of Victory Drive, East Alton. A search warrant was executed on the residence and investigators seized evidence related to the armed robbery on Dec. 22. Evidence recovered from the property revealed there may be several more victims of similar incidents. Any victim of a similar incident are asked to contact the police agency at which location the incident occurred.

Additionally, anyone with information on the identity of the white male suspect involved is asked to call the Hartford Police Department at (618) 254-4393 or (618) 254-4391.

