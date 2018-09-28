Police: Man stole from three stores in less than an hour

Gillespie

Alton police arrested a 40-year-old St. Louis man while conducting an undercover operation Wednesday in response to reports of several significant, and repeated, retail thefts at Alton Square Mall.

During the operation, undercover officers observed Willie Gillespie commit a retail theft. Other officers conducted surveillance on Gillespie and a traffic stop on the vehicle he was driving on Landmarks Boulevard.

The investigation revealed that, in less than one hour, Gillespie committed thefts at Target, Ross Dress for Less and JC Penney prior to being stopped and arrested by Alton police.

Gillespie was charged by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office with three counts of burglary on Friday. Circuit Judge Richard Tognarelli set bond at $75,000. Gillespie remains in custody at the Alton Jail.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

