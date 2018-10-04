Police raid suspected drug house after neighbors’ complaints

Marchbanks

Members of the Alton Police Department and the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System conducted a drug-related search warrant Thursday morning at 1116 Central Ave. in Alton. The search warrant was the result of a several-month investigation that ultimately has culminated in criminal charges against Ira A. Marchbanks, 27, who lives at the house.

Marchbanks was located in the area during the search warrant operation. He is in custody at the Alton Police Department and has been charged by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office with one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 500 feet of a school, a Class 1 felony; and one count of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance within 500 feet of a church, a Class X felony. His bond has been set at $100,000 by the Associate Judge Neil Schroeder.

The investigation is ongoing and additional criminal charges are possible against Marchbanks and other individuals. The residence at 1116 Central Ave. has been deemed unsafe and uninhabitable by Alton Housing and Code Enforcement Division Director Gary Cranmer and his inspection team.

The house came onto the department’s radar after a neighbor sent the Alton Police Department a letter requesting their neighborhood receive closer attention because of suspected drug activities. Anonymous tips were also left about the residence. The Alton Police Department Patrol Division enforced a heavier presence in the neighborhood while the Alton Police Department Investigations Division focused its efforts on 1116 Central Ave. and the illegal activities of the residents and frequent visitors.

“The Alton Police Department will continue to keep a heavy presence in the area and hope that the neighbors in this area get comfort in knowing we received your tips and letter and we are listening,” a police department press release states. “We observed numerous residents outside today during the search warrant cheering our efforts and we are thankful for the support.”

The Alton Police Department asks that anyone with drug information contact their tip line at (618) 465-5948. The Alton Police Department also has a feature on its website where citizens can report a known drug house.

All charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

