Police release credit union robbery surveillance photo

EDWARDSVILLE — Police are looking for a man who robbed 1st MidAmerica Credit Union on Wednesday.

According to an Edwardsville Police Department press release, at approximately 11:43 a.m. Edwardsville officers responded to the credit union at 1702 Troy Road in reference to a robbery. The suspect was described as a black man, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches, wearing sunglasses and a white hoodie. His left arm was in a blue sling.

This suspect entered the credit union and gave a teller a note demanding money. He fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.

The Edwardsville Police Department is working in conjunction with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois State Police and the FBI to identify and locate this suspect. Anyone able to identify the suspect or who has information regarding the robbery is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Lybarger of the Edwardsville Police Department at (618) 656-2131.

