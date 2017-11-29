Police release surveillance photo of Alton bank robber

ALTON – Police released a surveillance photo Wednesday of a man who robbed the U.S. Bank branch at 1520 Washington Ave.

Police responded to a report of a robbery at the bank 2:45 p.m. They describe the suspect as a black male approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall. He was wearing a black puffy coat with the hood raised, a white shirt underneath the coat, blue jeans and sunglasses.

The suspect fled on foot and was not in police custody as of Wednesday night.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505 or dial 9-1-1. The man should not be approached, police said.

The same bank has been robbed at least two other times since December 2014.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter