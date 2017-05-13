Alton police release surveillance photos of shooting suspect

× Expand Surveillance photos of the suspect.

The Alton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in the weekend shooting of a 24-year-old man.

Alton police were called to the Riverside Saloon, 2910 E. Broadway, Alton, at 2:01 a.m. Saturday for a shooting that occurred inside the establishment. Officers discovered the 24-year-old male victim on the floor of the establishment with obvious gunshot wound injuries. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he remains at this time.

During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to locate surveillance camera images of the suspect. Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact them at (618) 463-3505 Option 8 or the anonymous tip hotline at (618) 465-5948. .

Police are asking that members of the public not confront the suspect because he is considered armed and dangerous.

