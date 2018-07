EDWARDSVILLE | The Edwardsville Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a theft at approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hudson Jewelers.

The Edwardsville Police Department is asking anyone who recognizes this suspect or has information regarding this incident to contact the Edwardsville Police Department at (618) 656-2131 or to call the department’s anonymous tip line at (618) 692-7552.

Surveillance video

