Police seek Alton homicide suspect

Police are looking for an Alton man following an overnight homicide investigation by Alton Police Department detectives.

Alton officers responded to a report of a man who had been stabbed in the 3400 block of Bolivar just before 6 p.m. Thursday. The victim, identified as John C. Jackson, 41, of Alton, was later pronounced dead on the scene by the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation by the Alton Police Department Investigations Bureau lasted through the night, and Friday the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Brian L. Edelen of Alton with two counts of first-degree murder. Associate Judge Janet Heflin set bond on the charges at $10 million.

Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons commends the swift work of everyone involved in this case, but also pleads for the community’s help.

“My detectives, many of whom have worked 80-90 hours each in the last week, are the best in the business,” Simmons said. “They go without sleep, they stay away from their families, and they work so hard to solve the worst crimes quickly. I hope the community will help us find Edelen to bring him to justice for such a heinous crime.”

Edelen is age 30, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Edelen should be considered armed and dangerous, and individuals should not attempt to contact, or apprehend, him directly. If anyone has any information regarding Edelen’s whereabouts, they should contact the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505 or dial 9-1-1 as soon as possible. Tips may also be submitted via social media on the Alton Police Department’s Facebook or Twitter pages.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

