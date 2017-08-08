Police seek information in homicide investigation

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the homicide of an East St. Louis woman.

The East St. Louis Police Department responded at approximately 4:02 a.m. Tuesday to a 911 report of a possible home invasion in progress in the 1200 block of Market Street. Within moments, officers arrived at the apartment building and discovered a female victim deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as Alexis S. Winston, 23, of the 1200 block of Market Street.

Police found an unharmed toddler-aged child who in the home at the time of the incident.

East St. Louis police requested the assistance from the Major Case Squad. Investigators representing 10 agencies are working with the East St. Louis Police Department on the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis or the East St. Louis Police Department. Those wishing to provide information and remain anonymous can also contact the St. Louis Regional Crimestoppers. Numbers to call are:

Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, (618) 274-5434

East St. Louis Police Department, (618) 482-6767

St. Louis Regional Crimestoppers, (866) 371-TIPS (8477)

