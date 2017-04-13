Major Case Squad seeks information on Madison man’s death

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is seeking to interview anyone with knowledge of the events leading to a Madison man’s death.

According to a Madison County Sheriff’s Office press release, at approximately 5:15 a.m. Sunday, the Madison Police Department responded to a call about a man lying in the road on Big Bend Road, just east of Illinois 203. The man was identified as Nicholas L. Roberts, 27.

Roberts was unconscious and showed obvious signs of trauma. He was transported to a St. Louis area hospital for treatment. Medical officials pronounced Roberts dead on Wednesday, but he was placed on life support for organ donations.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated and is interested in speaking to anyone who knows anything about the events that led to Roberts’ death, including his activities in the hours prior to the initial discovery. The squad’s contact number is (618) 709-7753.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter