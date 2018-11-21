Police seek person of interest in Alton homicide

Sykes

Two people were shot during a domestic-related incident in the 2300 block of Edwards Street in Alton just after 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The victims, a 31-year-old female identified as Angel Syddall, and a 25-year-old male, both of Alton, were treated locally and flown to a St. Louis hospital to be treated for serious and life-threatening injuries.

Syddall later died as a result of her injuries. The man is still being treated, and his condition has been reported to be stable. The male victim’s identity is not being released.

Ernie L. Sykes, 54, of Alton, has been identified as a person of interest in this case and is being sought for questioning by the Alton Police Department. Sykes is considered armed and dangerous and individuals should not attempt to contact him directly. If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts they should contact police at (618) 463-3505 or dial 9-1-1 as soon as possible. Tips may also be submitted via the Alton Police Department’s Facebook page.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Angel Syddall in this extra-sensitive holiday time,” Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said. “If you, or someone you know, are involved in an abusive relationship, please speak out. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE(7233). That line will connect callers to resources to help stop the abuse before it reaches this tragic and deadly climax.”

The investigation, now classified as a homicide investigation, remains ongoing and the Alton Police Department will release information as it becomes available.

