Police seek South Roxana robbery suspect

SOUTH ROXANA — Police are looking for a suspect described as armed and dangerous in relation to robberies linked to an online classified advertising website.

In a press release, Police Chief Bob Coles said South Roxana officers executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Michigan Avenue in reference to reported robberies in East Alton and Hartford. Police in Hartford said a man was robbed after he got lost on the way to a rendezvous for female companionship the victim arranged through classified advertising website Backpage.

In cooperation with the Madison County States Attorney’s Office and the East Alton Police Department, South Roxana police took over the investigation relating to robberies which occurred in South Roxana, Coles said.

The police department obtained a search warrant for 32-year-old Nicholas Gansz’ residence and executed it with the assistance of the South Roxana Fire Protection District. Nobody was home at the time the search warrant was served.

“We know of several robberies which occurred in the 200 block of Michigan Avenue, which is just up the street from our grade school,” Coles said. “The majority of the victims have not come forward due to them seeking ‘relations’ via the internet. Some of the victims are believed to be married, which is why no report has been filed.

“We have records and are going through them at this time and plan on contacting people involved in this investigation,” he said. “I urge the people who were victimized by this group of individuals to come forward now and talk to their significant other about their indiscretion before a South Roxana police officer knocks on their door. The South Roxana Police Department urges the victims to come forward and contact the police department to prevent any further embarrassment or problems.”

A warrant was issued for Gansz for $1 million for armed robbery. Police are pursuing leads to locate Gansz, who they describe as armed and dangerous.

“I want to thank the East Alton Police Department and the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office for their role in helping with this case,” Coles said. “The State’s Attorney’s Office provided a valuable resource and coordinated the investigative efforts between the agencies.”

