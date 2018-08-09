Police seek suspect in cab driver stabbing

Smallwood

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for Arthur E. Smallwood, 54, of Alton, for attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery.

An investigation revealed Smallwood stabbed a cab driver for Alton’s Best Cabs more than 12 times, causing multiple lacerations to the victim’s back, shoulder and neck.

Smallwood is not in police custody and should be considered armed and dangerous.

“Please do not attempt to apprehend Smallwood if located,” an Alton Police Department press release states. “Instead, immediately contact the Alton Police Department if you have information that may help in Smallwood’s arrest.”

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Smallwood is encouraged to contact the Alton Police Department at (618) 463-3505. The anonymous tip line is (618) 465-5948. In an emergency, dial 9-1-1.

Bond was set at $1 million by Associate Judge Neil Schroeder.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

