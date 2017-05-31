Police: South Roxana traffic stop yields meth charges

The South Roxana Police Department obtained felony warrants for the arrest of Matthew Goheen and Angela Mattingly on Wednesday.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Goheen and Mattingly were stopped for a traffic violation in South Roxana, police said in a press release. South Roxana police requested Madison County Deputy Kyle Doolen and his dog perform a K-9 sniff around the vehicle and the dog alerted to the presence of narcotics hidden inside the engine compartment.

A search of the vehicle found suspected methamphetamine hidden in the engine compartment. Mattingly and Goheen were taken into custody on suspicion of a narcotics violation.

A further investigation led the officers to a motel on Thorngate Road in Granite City, where officers seized more narcotics, drug paraphernalia and surveillance cameras.

A search of a storage unit in Rosewood Heights uncovered where Goheen hid more methamphetamine, gun, and a safe where he allegedly kept the profit from his narcotics sales. The drugs, gun, and safe were seized as evidence.

Goheen is out on sentencing from a South Roxana Police Department case for possessing a gun with methamphetamine sales and an East Alton case for the same offense. A no-bond warrant was issued for Goheen’s arrest for the sentencing cases against him.

The warrant Wednesday was issued for possession of weapons by a felon, unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. The bond on the newest charges was set at $500,000.

Mattingly was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with a bond set at $25,000.

“I want to commend my officers for not just taking a traffic stop or the discovered narcotics at face value and by following up with a thorough investigation, which revealed Goheen allegedly sold large amounts of methamphetamine throughout Madison County,” Police Chief Bob Coles said.

Neither subject was in custody Wednesday evening and anyone with information on their location can make an anonymous call to the police dispatch center at (618) 254-4303.

