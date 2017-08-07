Police: Suspect reported armed robbery

WOOD RIVER — Multiple police agencies teamed up to apprehend an East Alton man who was charged Monday with armed robbery after an incident Friday night at Wood River Market.

In a press release, Deputy Chief Dan Bunt said at approximately 7:45 p.m. Friday, the Wood River Police Department received a 911 call from the store, 222 E. Edwardsville Road, reporting an armed robbery.

A description of the suspect was quickly obtained and a perimeter was established, with the assistance of Roxana, South Roxana, Hartford and East Alton. The suspect was seen near East Alton-Wood River High School shortly after the robbery.

Within an hour of the reported armed robbery, East Alton police reported a man matching the suspect’s description was inside the lobby of their police department, wanting to report a robbery in Wood River.

Officers arrived and quickly determined the person wanting to report a robbery was the suspect in the armed robbery. He was taken into custody without incident.

A search warrant was obtained for a residence in the 100 block of South Pence in East Alton. Clothing, currency and a weapon were recovered from the residence.

The case was presented Monday afternoon to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Joshua L.T. Franklin, 19, of the 100 block of S. Pence, East Alton, was charged with armed robbery, a Class X felony punishable by 6-30 years in prison.

Bond was set at $125,000.

Franklin was transported to the Madison County Jail on Monday afternoon.

