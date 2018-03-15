Police: Woman sold heroin near school

WOOD RIVER — A Wood River woman was charged in Madison County Circuit Court with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance while located within 1,000 feet of a school.

The charges against Tasha M. Hagenbrok, 33, of the 600 block of George Street, are a result of a drug investigation by the Wood River Police Department Drug Unit. Two undercover purchases of heroin were made from Hagenbrok in December 2017.

The heroin purchases were made on two occasions by the drug unit at Hagenbrok’s residence, which is less than 1,000 feet from East Alton-Wood River High School.

The case was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were issued March 9. Hagenbrok was located and taken into custody on March 14. Judge Richard Tognarelli signed the warrant and criminal information. Bond was set at $100,000.

Hagenbrok was transported to the Madison County Jail.