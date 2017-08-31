Police: Wood River man fires rifle, pistol at random

WOOD RIVER — A man police say apparently was firing a gun at random was charged with two felonies on Thursday.

The Wood River Police Department received numerous 911 calls at approximately 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, reporting several gunshots. The reports varied in locations from south of Illinois 143, east of Sixth Street and north of Roxana’s village limits.

While several officers from Wood River, Roxana, South Roxana and Hartford were checking the area, another gunshot was heard. The officers were able to narrow the location to the area of Illinois 111 and Esther.

Shortly thereafter a male suspect, Jeromey J. Bollinger, 43, was taken into custody in the 300 block of South Central. The investigation found Bollinger had fired several gunshots from a pistol and rifle while outside of his residence; both weapons were recovered.

At this time it appears Bollinger was randomly firing the weapons for unknown reasons, Deputy Chief Dan Bunt stated in a press release. No property damage or injuries were reported Wednesday night.

This afternoon the case was presented to the Madison County State's Attorney’s Office on Thursday for charges. Bollinger, of the 300 block of South Central, Wood River, was charged with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, Class 4 felonies.

Bail was set at $20,000.

