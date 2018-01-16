Pontoon Beach man gets 30 months on firearms charge

A federal judge on Friday sentenced a Pontoon Beach man to 30 months in prison on a gun charge.

In a press release, U.S. Attorney Donald S. Boyce said U.S. District Judge Nancy J. Rosenstengel sentenced Marc Biggs, 34, on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm. Biggs also was sentenced to three years of supervised release and a $100 special assessment, and he agreed to forfeit the illegal firearm he possessed.

Court proceedings revealed that Madison Police Department officers responded to an apartment building in reference to a call about removing squatters from an apartment. During a search of the apartment, officers found Biggs, a previously convicted felon, hiding in a bedroom. Officers also discovered a rifle in the same bedroom.

The case was investigated by the Madison Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Hoell.

