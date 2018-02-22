Postal employees indicted for theft

A federal grand jury for the Southern District of Illinois on Wednesday returned two separate indictments against former U.S. Postal Service employees who had been employed in post offices in Belleville and Godfrey, U.S. Attorney Donald S. Boyce said in a press release.

In the first indictment, Brianna N. Burrage, 22, of Belleville, was charged with unlawful delay of U.S. mail while working as a letter carrier at a Belleville Post Office. The indictment alleged that in September 2017, Burrage failed to deliver thousands of pieces of mail by placing it in large trash bags in her personal vehicle over a several-week period.

The second indictment charged Amber J. Brawley, 36, of Godfrey, with theft and embezzlement of U.S. mail while working as a postal employee at a Godfrey Post Office. The indictment alleged that in August 2017, Brawley stole items from the mail and converted the contents of the mail for her own use.

Burrage and Brawley both face up to five years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000.

An indictment is a formal charge against a defendant. Under the law, a defendant is presumed to be innocent of a charge until proved guilty beyond a reasonable doubt to the satisfaction of a jury.

The investigations were conducted by the U.S. Postal Service, Office of Inspector General, and are being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ranley R. Killian.

