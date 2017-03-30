Repeat DUI offender faces two felonies

SOUTH ROXANA — Police Chief Bob Coles is reporting the South Roxana Police Department has obtained felony charges in the following cases:

Police were on routine patrol at approximately 11:28 p.m. March 5 when an officer had to suddenly slam on the brakes to his marked squad car to avoid a collision in the 400 block of Broadway Avenue. Another car, driven by Christina Baggett, swerved into the officer’s lane, almost striking the squad car.

A traffic stop was conducted on Baggett, who has a revoked driver’s license, is on probation for driving under the influence and is on her fourth DUI. Baggett was uncooperative during the traffic stop.

She tried to walk away from the traffic stop after being repeatedly ordered to return to her car. She also claimed she was not driving her vehicle, even though the officer witnessed her get out of the driver’s seat and no one else was in the vehicle.

She was taken into custody and released from the police department until a review could be conducted by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office because of her lengthy driving record.

The State’s Attorney’s Office issued felony warrants for aggravated driving while under the influence, a Class 2 felony and non-probationable offense; and aggravated driving under the influence while license revoked, a Class 4 felony, with bond of $100,000.

The South Roxana Police Department went to the 100 block of Sinclair at approximately 8 a.m. Jan. 26 to arrest Brandy L. Thompson at her residence on a felony warrant for a charge of driving while revoked.

During the contact with Thompson, a consent search of her residence revealed methamphetamine in her possession.

Thompson was taken into custody for the warrant and lodged at the Madison County Jail. Once lab results were returned, the case was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney for review. A warrant was issued for Thompson’s arrest for unlawful possession of methamphetamine with a bond of $15,000.

The South Roxana Police Department responded to the 100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue at about 11:10 p.m. Feb. 21 about a suspicious vehicle parked in the road and blocking the driveway.

The officer met with the complainant and observed a car parked sideways, blocking the resident’s driveway. The officer noticed the car running and Dexter Jackson sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

When the officer ordered Jackson to exit the vehicle, he refused. After a brief encounter, Jackson was taken into custody for felony driving while license revoked. Jackson was booked in at the police department and released pending review of the State's Attorney’s Office.

During a search of his car, an open bottle of alcohol was located and seized.

A warrant was issued for Jackson for driving while license revoked with a bond set at $10,000.

None of the suspects were in custody Thursday afternoon, Coles stated in the press release.

