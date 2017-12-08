Robber holds up South Roxana Casey’s at gunpoint

× 1 of 2 Expand A surveillance photo from the armed robbery at the South Roxana Casey's General Store × 2 of 2 Expand A surveillance photo from the armed robbery at the South Roxana Casey's General Store Prev Next

SOUTH ROXANA — Police on Friday morning released surveillance photos from an overnight armed robbery at Casey’s General Store.

South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said the robbery occurred at about 1:50 a.m. at the store, 400 Broadway Ave.

The robber brandished a black semi-automatic pistol at employees and demanded money from the cash registers. He is described as a black man, 5 feet 10 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 220-260 pounds, wearing tan pants, a black drawstring hoody, and black gloves; and carrying a black canvas backpack.

The robber fled on foot west toward Illinois 111. The scene was immediately secured until a K-9 search by the Illinois State Police could be conducted. The K-9 search yielded negative results, Coles said.

The robber took an undisclosed amount of money from the store. No employees were injured in the robbery, which lasted approximately one minute. This is the second armed robbery the South Roxana Police Department has responded to in recent weeks. The Fasmart gas station in Hartford, at Illinois 3 and New Poag Road, was robbed Nov. 22.

“The number one priority for our police department is to ensure the citizens, along with its workers, are safe and secure in our town,” Coles said, thanking other agencies who responded to the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Roxana’s dispatch center at (618) 254-4303.

