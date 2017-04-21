Senior citizen injured during robbery on Granite City parking lot

GRANITE CITY — The Granite City Police Department is investigating a robbery Tuesday on the parking lot of a shopping center in the 3300 block of Nameoki Road.

During the incident, an unknown male subject ran up to a senior citizen, stealing the woman’s purse and knocking her to the ground. The suspect fled the scene in a red- or maroon-colored minivan, possibly a Dodge Caravan or Plymouth Voyager. The victim sustained injuries and had to be transported to Gateway Regional Medical Center, where she was treated and released.

The identity of the suspect is unknown. The victim hit her head during the incident and had difficulty recalling a detailed physical description of the suspect. The victim could only tell police that the suspect was a black male wearing dark clothing and light-colored tennis shoes.

The Granite City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance identifying this individual. If you have any information regarding this suspect, call the Granite City Police Department immediately at (618) 877-6111.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter