Serial bank robber arrested in Atlanta

Alton Police Chief Jason “Jake” Simmons confirmed that Dandre R. Brown, 29, has been arrested in Atlanta on bank robbery charges. Brown has a Granite City address listed locally, Simmons said.

Brown, who Simmons identified as a serial robber, was charged in Madison County on Nov. 29 for aggravated robbery and robbery of a financial institution. The Madison County State's Attorney's Office will review evidence to consider additional charges. Locally, Brown’s bond has been set at $500,000. Two Alton detectives traveled to Atlanta to speak further with Brown and law enforcement.

“The FBI has charged Brown, too,” Simmons said. “And we are very proud of the way our Riverbend departments came together.”