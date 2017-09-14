Sex offender check leads to South Roxana charges

SOUTH ROXANA — A sex offender verification check led to multiple warrants Wednesday, according to a press release from Police Chief Bob Coles.

A felony warrant was issued against Courtney Runion for failure to report as a sex offender. Runion had lived at 202 Illinois and moved without notification, as required by law. Runion was convicted of sexual exploitation of a child/sex act. Her location was unknown Thursday morning.

A warrant was obtained for Nicole Smith of East Alton for failure to report as a murderer and violent offender against youth. Smith’s bond was set at $25,000. It is alleged Smith moved from East Alton to South Roxana without notifying law enforcement.

A state website shows Nicole Laney, aka Hobbs, aka Smith, for crimes as a child sex offender in a school zone, two counts of failure to register, violent offender name change, and unlawful restraint.

“I do not believe the requirements for sex offenders are difficult to follow,” Coles stated. “I have the police department perform multiple sex offender verification checks each year to ensure the offenders residing in South Roxana remain compliant."

The verification checks are what led to the warrants being obtained, he said.

A domestic battery warrant had also been obtained for Essex Hubbard in reference to an Aug. 12 incident. Hubbard allegedly punched, choked, and dragged his former girlfriend at her residence in the 700 block of Ohio Avenue.

Hubbard fled the scene prior to police officers’ arrival. Hubbard is living in Maryville. A warrant was issued and his bond was set at $5,000.

All three suspects were not in custody Thursday morning.

