Shipman woman charged with meth possession

WOOD RIVER — A Shipman woman was charged Monday in Madison County Circuit Court with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

A Wood River police officer took Brittany D. Cottingham, 28, of the 400 block of Seaman Street, into custody at approximately 12:05 a.m. Sunday after a vehicle she was driving was stopped for a traffic violation. Her vehicle was stopped at the corner of Wood River Avenue and Edwardsville Road in Wood River.

Cottingham’s driving privileges have been suspended. After she was taken into custody, items of drug paraphernalia and a substance that later tested positive to contain crystal methamphetamine was located in the vehicle.

Cottingham was transported to the police department, where she was booked and held on the felony charges pending a review by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Cottingham was out on bond from previous Madison County drug charges. The bond on those charges was revoked. Cottingham remains in custody.

Follow AdVantage News on Facebook and Twitter