"Smash-and-grab" thieves damage family jewelry store

GRANITE CITY — A family jewelry store experienced its second robbery in 12 months when a trio of thieves ran a “smash-and-grab” heist the morning of Saturday, Jan. 28.

John Hudson of Hudson Jewelers got a call at 4 a.m. that day from Granite City police, telling him his family’s store had been robbed.

“It’s horrifying. You never want to get a call like that,” Hudson said. “Luckily, no one was there to get hurt.”

The three men — all wearing hoodies and masks — smashed the store’s plate glass window and within two minutes had left with rings, watches, necklaces and diamonds. Hudson hadn’t done a complete inventory yet, so he wasn’t able to say how much the thieves took.

“They were there just long enough to get the job done, but it will take a while to do an inventory,” he said.

Hudson Jewelers is a 5,000-square-foot store at 3249 Nameoki Road. By the time Hudson opened the store Jan. 30, police still didn’t have any leads. Hudson said the robbery was similar to two others he saw reported on television the same weekend.

“A Shiloh computer repair store was hit just two hours before we were and a phone store in Arnold, Mo., was robbed,” he said. “All three used the same kind of landscape stone: same color, same shape.”

A KMOV.com clip of a store surveillance camera showed four men entering Experimac, a computer repair store in Shiloh, around 2:30 a.m. Jan. 28 after a stone is thrown through the glass front door.

Hudson Jewelers is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. The family owns a second store in Edwardsville, operated by Hudson and his wife, Jane. That store was robbed a year ago, almost to the day of the Jan. 28 robbery. Hudson’s parents, Virgil and Rosalie Hudson, operate the Granite City store.

“We’re a family-owned small business — 3 generations. We can’t believe this. We’ve been pillars of the community for 75 years,” Hudson said.

