Social media meet-up turns violent in Wood River

WOOD RIVER – An East Alton man was charged with three felonies Friday after police say he sprayed mace at a man and demanded money.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged James A. Pritchard, 24, of the 100 block of Grand Avenue, with one count each of vehicular invasion and attempted aggravated robbery, both Class 1 felonies; and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.

Circuit Judge Richard Tognarelli set Pritchard’s bond at $200,000.

In a press release, Deputy Police Chief Dan Bunt said at approximately 7:15 a.m. Thursday, the male victim of an alleged attack contacted the Wood River Police Department.

The victim stated he was contacted by a female Thursday morning on social media. The complainant said he has known the female for some time and they frequently converse via social media. In this conversation, the female invited the victim over to her house. The victim had never been to the female’s house, so he was directed to the area of First Street and East Acton in Wood River.

When the victim arrived, Pritchard approached the passenger side of the victim’s truck. Pritchard knocked on the window and entered the truck, spraying mace into the victim’s face while demanding money. The victim reacted physically and was able to wrestle Pritchard out of his truck and leave the area.

Knowing the name of the female he was conversing with, investigating officers were able to identify a possible suspect, who was presented to the victim in a photographic lineup. The victim positively identified his assailant as Pritchard.

The investigation led officers to the house on East Acton near First Street. The resident was contacted and confirmed the suspect was inside. Officers were allowed in and they took custody of Pritchard and a female. Evidence observed in the living space where the couple was arrested led to a search warrant. Evidence recovered from the search warrant connected Pritchard to the crime.

“Sgt. Harris and Officer Timmins did an outstanding job by identifying, locating and making a swift arrest in this incident,” Bunt said.

The female was interviewed and released.

